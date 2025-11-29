Sabol scores 24, Freitag adds 21 as Buffalo beats Canisius 71-53

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Sabol scored 24 points and Daniel Freitag added 21 as Buffalo beat Canisius 71-53 on…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Sabol scored 24 points and Daniel Freitag added 21 as Buffalo beat Canisius 71-53 on Saturday.

Sabol shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 5 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line and Freitag was 7-of-15 shooting, 6 for 13 from beyond the arc, and grabbed six rebounds. Angelo Brizzi shot 2 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with seven points, while adding four steals. The Bulls picked up their eighth straight win.

Michael Evbagharu led the way for the Golden Griffins (4-4) with 13 points and six rebounds. Bryan Ndjonga added 10 points for Canisius. Brendan Oliver also had nine points and seven rebounds.

Buffalo took the lead with 7:43 left in the first half and did not trail again. Freitag led the Bulls with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 34-29 at the break. Buffalo extended its lead to 56-35 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Sabol scored a team-high 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

