Ryan Beasley, David Fuchs guide San Francisco to 75-64 victory over Bradley

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ryan Beasley scored 23 points and David Fuchs added a double-double to help San Francisco beat Bradley 75-64 on Saturday night.

Beasley added five rebounds and five assists for the Dons (3-1). Fuchs scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Braves (1-3) were led by Jaquan Johnson, who finished with 16 points and four steals. Alex Huibregtse added 11 points.

Beasley scored 12 points in the first half and San Francisco went into halftime trailing 37-36. San Francisco pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 45-42 with 17:37 left in the half.

