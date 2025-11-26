Rutgers takes on UNLV

UNLV Rebels (3-4) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3) Las Vegas; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV and Rutgers square…

UNLV Rebels (3-4) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV and Rutgers square off at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-3 in non-conference play. Rutgers averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Rebels are 3-4 in non-conference play. UNLV is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Rutgers’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game UNLV allows. UNLV has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Grant is shooting 52.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Scarlet Knights. Tariq Francis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 17.6 points for the Rebels. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 13.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

