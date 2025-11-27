Rutgers takes on UNLV

UNLV Rebels (3-4) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3) Las Vegas; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -3.5; over/under…

UNLV Rebels (3-4) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-3 in non-conference play. Rutgers is ninth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Rebels have a 3-4 record in non-conference play. UNLV is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Rutgers scores 70.6 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 87.0 UNLV allows. UNLV has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Francis is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 13.3 points. Dylan Grant is shooting 52.9% and averaging 15.4 points.

Issac Williamson is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 15.6 points. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 17.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.