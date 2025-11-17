Rutgers takes on American following Grant’s 28-point game

American Eagles (2-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays American…

American Eagles (2-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays American after Dylan Grant scored 28 points in Rutgers’ 84-72 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Rutgers finished 15-17 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Scarlet Knights allowed opponents to score 77.6 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

American finished 5-10 on the road and 22-13 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

