Rutgers takes home win streak into matchup with Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-4) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Scarlet Knights take on Saint Peter’s.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-1 in home games. Rutgers averages 64.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Peacocks are 0-4 on the road. Saint Peter’s leads the MAAC with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by De’Naya Rippey averaging 3.2.

Rutgers’ average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 53.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 57.0 Rutgers gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nene Ndiaye is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Kaylah Ivey is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Rippey is averaging 13.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Peacocks. Carys Roy is averaging 6.8 points.

