Rutgers Scarlet Knights to host the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Thursday

Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-0) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays Quinnipiac.

Rutgers went 13-20 overall with a 12-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 67.8 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 30.2% from behind the arc last season.

Quinnipiac finished 28-5 overall with a 12-3 record on the road last season. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 57.7 points per game and shot 38.3% from the field last season.

