Rutgers Scarlet Knights play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-2) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-2)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on Notre Dame at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-2 in non-conference play. Rutgers is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Fighting Irish are 4-2 in non-conference play. Notre Dame averages 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Rutgers’ average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Rutgers gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Francis is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 13.8 points and 3.2 assists. Dylan Grant is shooting 51.7% and averaging 15.5 points.

Markus Burton is averaging 20.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 11.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.