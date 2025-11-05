Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Rider Broncs for out-of-conference game

Rider Broncs at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -20.5; over/under…

Rider Broncs at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -20.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider heads to Rutgers for a non-conference matchup.

Rutgers finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Scarlet Knights shot 44.6% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

Rider went 10-12 in MAAC games and 8-11 on the road a season ago. The Broncs averaged 67.0 points per game last season, 12.3 on free throws and 16.2 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

