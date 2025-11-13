Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in out-of-conference matchup

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts Lehigh in non-conference action.

Rutgers finished 11-4 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Scarlet Knights averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

Lehigh finished 6-13 in Patriot League play and 3-14 on the road last season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 70.3 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

