Rutgers plays Cent. Conn. St. after Grant’s 22-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on Cent. Conn. St. after Dylan Grant scored 22 points in Rutgers’ 80-71 win over the American Eagles.

Rutgers went 15-17 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Scarlet Knights shot 44.6% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 25-7 overall a season ago while going 12-3 on the road. The Blue Devils averaged 72.3 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

