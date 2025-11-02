Rutgers hosts Wagner to start season

Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts Wagner for the…

Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts Wagner for the season opener.

Rutgers finished 13-20 overall with a 12-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 11.9 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

Wagner finished 5-12 in NEC games and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Seahawks allowed opponents to score 66.4 points per game and shot 42.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.