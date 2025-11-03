Rutgers hosts Wagner in season opener

Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers opens the season at…

Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers opens the season at home against Wagner.

Rutgers finished 13-20 overall last season while going 12-9 at home. The Scarlet Knights shot 40.2% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

Wagner went 5-12 in NEC games and 2-13 on the road last season. The Seahawks allowed opponents to score 66.4 points per game and shot 42.5% from the field last season.

