Rutgers hosts Rhode Island after Mbu’s 24-point performance

Rhode Island Rams (3-0) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island takes on Rutgers after Palmire Mbu scored 24 points in Rhode Island’s 105-49 victory over the Emmanuel (MA) Saints.

Rutgers finished 12-9 at home last season while going 13-20 overall. The Scarlet Knights averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 13.0 second-chance points and 2.6 bench points last season.

Rhode Island went 17-16 overall with a 6-8 record on the road last season. The Rams gave up 55.2 points per game while committing 14.2 fouls last season.

