Rutgers hosts Lehigh in non-conference matchup

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -17.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and Lehigh meet in non-conference action.

Rutgers went 15-17 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Scarlet Knights gave up 77.6 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Lehigh went 3-14 on the road and 11-19 overall last season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 11.9 from the free-throw line and 23.7 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.