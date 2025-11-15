Rutgers hosts Fairleigh Dickinson following Gerke’s 21-point showing

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces Rutgers after Madlena Gerke scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 65-63 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

Rutgers went 13-20 overall a season ago while going 12-9 at home. The Scarlet Knights averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 29.5 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 14.6 on fast breaks.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 19-0 in NEC action and 12-4 on the road a season ago. The Knights averaged 67.0 points per game last season, 10.2 on free throws and 23.7 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

