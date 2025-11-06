Rutgers faces Quinnipiac in non-conference matchup

Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-0) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0) Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and Quinnipiac…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-0) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and Quinnipiac meet in non-conference action.

Rutgers went 12-9 at home last season while going 13-20 overall. The Scarlet Knights averaged 67.8 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 30.2% from behind the arc last season.

Quinnipiac finished 20-3 in MAAC play and 12-3 on the road last season. The Bobcats averaged 67.6 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance last season.

