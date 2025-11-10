Live Radio
Russell scores 20, UL Monroe downs Rust 88-55

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 10:42 PM

MONROE, La. (AP) — MJ Russell scored 20 points as UL Monroe beat Rust 88-55 on Monday.

Russell shot seven for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Warhawks (1-2). Renars Sondors added 19 points and seven rebounds.

The Bearcats were led in scoring by Akeivess Shorts, who finished with 27 points. Jahsan Upshaw added 11 points for Rust.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

