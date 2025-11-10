Russell scores 20, UL Monroe downs Rust 88-55

MONROE, La. (AP) — MJ Russell scored 20 points as UL Monroe beat Rust 88-55 on Monday. Russell shot seven…

MONROE, La. (AP) — MJ Russell scored 20 points as UL Monroe beat Rust 88-55 on Monday.

Russell shot seven for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Warhawks (1-2). Renars Sondors added 19 points and seven rebounds.

The Bearcats were led in scoring by Akeivess Shorts, who finished with 27 points. Jahsan Upshaw added 11 points for Rust.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.