Runner, Evansville Purple Aces to host Wingate and the Northern Illinois Huskies

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-4) at Evansville Purple Aces (1-5)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevaeh Wingate and Northern Illinois take on Camryn Runner and Evansville in cross-conference play.

The Purple Aces are 1-0 in home games. Evansville gives up 79.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.0 points per game.

The Huskies are 1-2 on the road. Northern Illinois is eighth in the MAC with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Wingate averaging 6.7.

Evansville averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 57.0 points per game, 22.2 fewer points than the 79.2 Evansville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Runner is shooting 41.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Purple Aces. Logan Luebbers Palmer is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers.

Emilie Sorensen averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc. Nadechka Laccen is averaging 13.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

