Ruffin leads Jackson State against Louisiana Tech after 22-point outing

Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays Louisiana Tech after Daeshun Ruffin scored 22 points in Jackson State’s 106-70 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

Louisiana Tech went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 6.4 steals, 4.1 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Jackson State finished 6-15 on the road and 16-18 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 5.2 bench points last season.

