Rubén Dominguez hits school-record 10 3-pointers in Texas A&M’s 109-68 victory over Manhattan

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Rubén Dominguez scored 30 points — all coming from behind the 3-point line — in Texas A&M’s 109-68 victory over Manhattan on Friday night.

The sophomore shot 10 of 14 from beyond the arc, breaking a program record for most 3-pointers made in a game. Marcus Hill scored 19 points off the bench, Rylan Griffen added 17 and Jacari Lane 12. Rashaun Agee grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Aggies (4-2) scored the first points of the game and never trailed. A 19-5 run by Texas A&M in the second half buried the Jaspers (3-3).

Manhattan was led by Terrence Jones, who scored 13. Marko Ljubicic added 11 points and Anthony Isaac scored 10.

The last time Manhattan and Texas A&M faced off was on Nov. 26, 2010. The Aggies beat the Jaspers 74-45 in the Old Spice Classic.

