Rozier leads Winthrop against Jackson State after 23-point game

Winthrop Eagles (2-3) at Jackson State Tigers (0-5)

Jackson, Mississippi; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on Jackson State after Kareem Rozier scored 23 points in Winthrop’s 84-83 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers play their first home game after going 0-5 to start the season. Jackson State averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Eagles have gone 0-3 away from home. Winthrop is 1-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Jackson State’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Jackson State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Tigers. Dorian McMillian is averaging 10.8 points.

Rozier is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals. Daylen Berry is averaging 16.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

