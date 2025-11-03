Ross scores 15 as Marquette defeats Albany 80-53

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chase Ross scored 15 points as Marquette beat Albany 80-53 on Monday. Ross had five assists and…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chase Ross scored 15 points as Marquette beat Albany 80-53 on Monday.

Ross had five assists and five steals for the Golden Eagles. Zaide Lowery shot 4 for 8 from the field and was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Damarius Owens finished with 11 points.

Amir Lindsey led the Great Danes in scoring, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds. Okechukwu Okeke added 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Albany. Tarique Foster finished with eight points.

Marquette took the lead for good with 14:34 remaining in the first half. The score was 30-21 at halftime, with Ross racking up nine points. Marquette extended its lead to 51-26 during the second half, fueled by a 21-2 scoring run. Lowery scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as Marquette closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.