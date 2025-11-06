Rooths leads No. 11 Louisville against Jackson State after 20-point performance

Jackson State Tigers (0-1) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -34.5; over/under…

Jackson State Tigers (0-1) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -34.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Louisville hosts Jackson State after Khani Rooths scored 20 points in Louisville’s 104-45 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Louisville went 27-8 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cardinals averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 15.0 on free throws and 28.2 from 3-point range.

Jackson State finished 6-15 on the road and 16-18 overall last season. The Tigers gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

