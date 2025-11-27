Roland and UNLV host Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers (2-3) at UNLV Lady Rebels (3-3) Las Vegas; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV faces Northern…

Northern Iowa Panthers (2-3) at UNLV Lady Rebels (3-3)

Las Vegas; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV faces Northern Iowa after Meadow Roland scored 25 points in UNLV’s 76-67 win against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Lady Rebels are 3-1 on their home court. UNLV ranks second in the MWC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Roland averaging 8.5.

The Panthers have gone 1-1 away from home. Northern Iowa has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UNLV averages 68.8 points, 7.0 more per game than the 61.8 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UNLV gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roland is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Lady Rebels. Jasmyn Lott is averaging 13.5 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 42.4%.

Jenna Twedt is averaging 10.4 points for the Panthers. Ryley Goebel is averaging 10.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.