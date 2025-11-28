Robles leads South Dakota against Wyoming after 21-point showing

South Dakota Coyotes (7-0) at Wyoming Cowgirls (2-4) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays Wyoming…

South Dakota Coyotes (7-0) at Wyoming Cowgirls (2-4)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays Wyoming after Angelina Robles scored 21 points in South Dakota’s 73-41 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Cowgirls have gone 2-1 at home. Wyoming ranks fifth in the MWC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Lana Beslic averaging 4.0.

The Coyotes are 2-0 on the road. South Dakota averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the Summit, paced by Robles with 2.6.

Wyoming’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malene Pedersen averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 59.1% from beyond the arc. Henna Sandvik is shooting 32.0% and averaging 7.5 points.

Robles is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Coyotes. Elise Turrubiates is averaging 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds.

