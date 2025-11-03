Robinson’s 22 help Northern Kentucky defeat Cin.-Clermont 126-69

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Kael Robinson scored 22 points as Northern Kentucky beat Cin.-Clermont 126-69 on Monday. Robinson went…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Kael Robinson scored 22 points as Northern Kentucky beat Cin.-Clermont 126-69 on Monday.

Robinson went 9 of 10 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Norse. Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 18 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line and added six rebounds. Donovan Oday and Tae Dozier both finished with 15 points.

Austin Southerland led the way for the Cougars with 25 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.