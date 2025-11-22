Robinson’s 15 help Saint Peter’s beat UMass-Lowell 68-66

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — TJ Robinson had 15 points and Saint Peter’s held off UMass-Lowell 68-66 on Saturday. Robinson…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — TJ Robinson had 15 points and Saint Peter’s held off UMass-Lowell 68-66 on Saturday.

Robinson also contributed three steals for the Peacocks (2-3). Brent Bland added 13 points while shooting 5 for 16, including 3 for 12 from beyond the arc while he also had five rebounds and six steals. Bol Agu shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding three steals.

Austin Green led the way for the River Hawks (1-6) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. JJ Massaquoi added 18 points for UMass-Lowell. Shawn Simmons II had eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The loss was the River Hawks’ sixth straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.