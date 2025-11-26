Robinson-Nwagwu leads Georgia State against Central Arkansas after 21-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-2) at Georgia State Panthers (4-3) Atlanta; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-2) at Georgia State Panthers (4-3)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces Central Arkansas after Morgan Robinson-Nwagwu scored 21 points in Georgia State’s 69-64 victory against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 3-0 at home. Georgia State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sugar Bears are 0-2 in road games. Central Arkansas ranks 47th in college basketball averaging 10.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.2% from downtown. Shae Littleford leads the team averaging 1.8 makes while shooting 40.7% from 3-point range.

Georgia State makes 39.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (32.8%). Central Arkansas has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Henderson is shooting 44.2% and averaging 18.3 points for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Littleford is averaging 15.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Sugar Bears. Cheyanne Kemp is averaging 12.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.