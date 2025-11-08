Robinson leads Northern Kentucky against No. 18 Tennessee after 22-point outing

Northern Kentucky Norse (1-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -27.5; over/under…

Northern Kentucky Norse (1-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (1-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -27.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays No. 18 Tennessee after Kael Robinson scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 126-69 win against the Cincinnati Clermont Cougars.

Tennessee finished 16-1 at home a season ago while going 30-8 overall. The Volunteers averaged 15.4 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

Northern Kentucky went 5-10 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Norse averaged 71.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

