Robinson leads New Hampshire against Harvard after 20-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) at Harvard Crimson (1-0)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -14.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on Harvard after Kijan Robinson scored 20 points in New Hampshire’s 113-31 victory over the Curry Colonels.

Harvard went 12-15 overall last season while going 7-5 at home. The Crimson allowed opponents to score 72.0 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

New Hampshire finished 2-15 on the road and 8-24 overall a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 66.4 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 32.5% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

