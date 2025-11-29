Robertson leads No. 14 Tennessee against No. 3 UCLA

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (5-1) at UCLA Bruins (7-1) Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Tennessee visits…

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (5-1) at UCLA Bruins (7-1)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Tennessee visits No. 3 UCLA after Nya Robertson scored 32 points in Tennessee’s 88-35 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bruins are 2-0 in home games. UCLA is fifth in the Big Ten with 20.1 assists per game led by Charlisse Leger-Walker averaging 5.5.

The Lady Volunteers are 2-0 in road games. Tennessee averages 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by 27.5 points per game.

UCLA averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Tennessee gives up. Tennessee has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 34.7% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Rice is shooting 43.6% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bruins. Gianna Kneepkens is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Robertson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Volunteers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Talaysia Cooper is averaging 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, four assists and 3.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.