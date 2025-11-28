Roberts leads Pennsylvania against Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (2-4) at Pennsylvania Quakers (3-2) Philadelphia; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -4.5; over/under is 153.5…

Merrimack Warriors (2-4) at Pennsylvania Quakers (3-2)

Philadelphia; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts Merrimack after Ethan Roberts scored 30 points in Pennsylvania’s 84-68 victory against the Drexel Dragons.

The Quakers have gone 2-0 in home games. Pennsylvania is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Warriors are 1-3 in road games. Merrimack gives up 78.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.8 points per game.

Pennsylvania averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Merrimack gives up. Merrimack’s 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Pennsylvania has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is shooting 47.3% and averaging 24.6 points for the Quakers. Michael Zanoni is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Ernest Shelton is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Warriors. Kevair Kennedy is averaging 13.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.