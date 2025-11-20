Roberts leads Pennsylvania against Drexel after 31-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (2-2) at Drexel Dragons (2-3) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces Drexel after Ethan Roberts…

Pennsylvania Quakers (2-2) at Drexel Dragons (2-3)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces Drexel after Ethan Roberts scored 31 points in Pennsylvania’s 83-74 victory against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Dragons are 2-0 in home games. Drexel is fourth in the CAA in team defense, allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Pennsylvania went 8-19 overall a season ago while going 3-10 on the road. The Quakers averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 11.9 on free throws and 25.2 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

