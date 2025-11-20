Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Roberts leads Pennsylvania against…

Roberts leads Pennsylvania against Drexel after 31-point game

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 4:42 AM

Pennsylvania Quakers (2-2) at Drexel Dragons (2-3)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces Drexel after Ethan Roberts scored 31 points in Pennsylvania’s 83-74 victory against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Dragons are 2-0 in home games. Drexel is fourth in the CAA in team defense, allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Pennsylvania went 8-19 overall a season ago while going 3-10 on the road. The Quakers averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 11.9 on free throws and 25.2 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up