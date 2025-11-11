Roberts leads No. 22 Louisville against Colorado after 23-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Louisville hosts Colorado…

Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Louisville hosts Colorado after Tajianna Roberts scored 23 points in Louisville’s 89-61 victory against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

Louisville finished 22-11 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Cardinals averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 19.6 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

Colorado went 21-13 overall a season ago while going 3-9 on the road. The Buffaloes averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 5.9 bench points last season.

