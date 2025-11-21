Robert Morris visits Pittsburgh following Givon’s 21-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (4-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-2)
Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits Pittsburgh after Noa Givon scored 21 points in Robert Morris’ 64-62 victory over the Duquesne Dukes.
The Panthers are 3-2 on their home court. Pittsburgh averages 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.
Robert Morris went 6-8 on the road and 15-16 overall a season ago. The Colonials allowed opponents to score 61.7 points per game and shot 38.8% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
