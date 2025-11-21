Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Robert Morris visits Pittsburgh…

Robert Morris visits Pittsburgh following Givon’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 4:58 AM

Robert Morris Colonials (4-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-2)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits Pittsburgh after Noa Givon scored 21 points in Robert Morris’ 64-62 victory over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Panthers are 3-2 on their home court. Pittsburgh averages 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Robert Morris went 6-8 on the road and 15-16 overall a season ago. The Colonials allowed opponents to score 61.7 points per game and shot 38.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up