Robert Morris visits Monmouth following Ray’s 25-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (3-2) at Monmouth Hawks (1-3) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Robert Morris Colonials (3-2) at Monmouth Hawks (1-3)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays Robert Morris after Justin Ray scored 25 points in Monmouth’s 78-73 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

Monmouth went 8-2 at home a season ago while going 13-20 overall. The Hawks shot 41.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Colonials are 1-2 on the road. Robert Morris averages 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.