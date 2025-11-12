Robert Morris plays Saint Francis (PA) following Malcolm’s 20-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (2-0) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Robert…

Robert Morris Colonials (2-0) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on Saint Francis (PA) after Aislin scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 70-61 win against the Akron Zips.

Saint Francis (PA) went 11-19 overall with a 5-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Red Flash shot 39.7% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

Robert Morris finished 15-16 overall last season while going 6-8 on the road. The Colonials averaged 60.4 points per game last season, 28.0 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 6.7 on fast breaks.

