Robert Morris hosts Southern Utah following Prather’s 25-point performance

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-3)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris plays Southern Utah after Ryan Prather Jr. scored 25 points in Robert Morris’ 88-74 win against the UIC Flames.

The Colonials have gone 3-0 at home. Robert Morris averages 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Thunderbirds are 0-4 on the road. Southern Utah ranks seventh in the WAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cale Barclay averaging 2.0.

Robert Morris’ average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Robert Morris gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Livingston averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Nikolaos Chitikoudis is shooting 62.5% and averaging 13.7 points.

Elijah Duval is averaging 12.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Thunderbirds. Jaiden Feroah is averaging 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

