Robert Morris hosts Henderson and UIC

UIC Flames (4-2) at Robert Morris Colonials (3-3) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Robert…

UIC Flames (4-2) at Robert Morris Colonials (3-3)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Robert Morris after Ahmad Henderson II scored 20 points in UIC’s 84-73 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Colonials have gone 2-0 at home. Robert Morris is the Horizon League leader with 15.3 offensive rebounds per game led by DeSean Goode averaging 4.3.

The Flames have gone 1-1 away from home. UIC ranks seventh in the MVC allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Robert Morris makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than UIC has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). UIC has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaos Chitikoudis is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Colonials. Darius Livingston is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Andy Johnson is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 14.3 points. Henderson is averaging 17.2 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.