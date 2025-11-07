Live Radio
Robert Morris hosts Akron after Malcolm’s 26-point outing

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 5:08 AM

Akron Zips (0-1) at Robert Morris Colonials (1-0)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces Akron after Aislin scored 26 points in Robert Morris’ 78-63 victory over the UIC Flames.

Robert Morris finished 15-16 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Colonials shot 39.9% from the field and 27.5% from 3-point range last season.

Akron went 10-21 overall a season ago while going 2-12 on the road. The Zips shot 40.1% from the field and 27.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

