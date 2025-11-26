Robert Morris defeats UIC 88-74

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr. scored 25 points as Robert Morris beat UIC 88-74 on Wednesday. Prather…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr. scored 25 points as Robert Morris beat UIC 88-74 on Wednesday.

Prather added five rebounds for the Colonials (4-3). DeSean Goode scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Albert Vargas shot 3 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Flames (4-3) were led in scoring by Andy Johnson, who finished with 18 points. UIC also got 16 points, six rebounds and two steals from Rashund Washington Jr. Ahmad Henderson II also put up 13 points.

Robert Morris took the lead with 18:53 left in the first half and did not trail again. Goode led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 50-29 at the break. Prather scored 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

