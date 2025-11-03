Rob Martin scores 22 to lead High Point over Furman 97-71 in season opener

ROCK HILL, S.C (AP) — Rob Martin’s 22 points helped High Point defeat Furman 97-71 on Monday in a season…

ROCK HILL, S.C (AP) — Rob Martin’s 22 points helped High Point defeat Furman 97-71 on Monday in a season opener.

Martin had four steals for the Panthers. Owen Aquino scored 17 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Conrad Martinez had 17 points and went 6 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

Charles Johnston finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Paladins. Ben Vanderwal and Alex Wilkins both scored 11.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.