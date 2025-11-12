Riley’s late free throw lifts Tulsa over Oral Roberts 88-87

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — David Green and Miles Barnstable both scored 21 points to lead Tulsa and Tylen Riley secured…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — David Green and Miles Barnstable both scored 21 points to lead Tulsa and Tylen Riley secured the victory with a free throw with one second left as the Golden Hurricane knocked off Oral Roberts 88-87 on Wednesday.

Green also added seven rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (3-0). Barnstable shot 5 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 7 for 7 from the line and also had six rebounds. Riley shot 3 of 10 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Connor Dow finished with 22 points for the Golden Eagles (1-2). Ty Harper added 20 points, four assists and three steals for Oral Roberts. Ofri Naveh finished with 14 points and two steals.

Barnstable scored 11 points in the first half and Tulsa went into halftime trailing 49-45. Green scored 14 points in the second half. Tulsa outscored Oral Roberts by five points over the final half.

Tulsa plays Kansas State on the road on Monday, and Oral Roberts hosts Belmont on Saturday.

