Riley leads East Carolina against Richmond after 22-point showing

East Carolina Pirates (1-0) at Richmond Spiders (1-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits Richmond after Joran Riley scored 22 points in East Carolina’s 92-89 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Richmond finished 10-22 overall with a 6-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spiders averaged 6.0 steals, 2.1 blocks and 9.3 turnovers per game last season.

East Carolina went 11-9 in AAC games and 4-6 on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 75.8 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

