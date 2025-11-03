Riley Kugel helps UCF hold on for 82-78 victory over Hofstra in season opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Riley Kugel hit five 3-pointers in the first half and scored 19 to help UCF hold…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Riley Kugel hit five 3-pointers in the first half and scored 19 to help UCF hold on for an 82-78 victory over Hofstra in a season opener Monday night.

Kugel made 7 of 15 shots, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc, for the Knights. Jordan Burks totaled 17 points and seven rebounds. Themus Fulks made 10 of 12 from the free-throw line, scoring 16 with eight assists and six of UCF’s 16 turnovers. Jamichael Stillwell scored 10.

The Pride took an early lead and held it until Burks had a layup following a Kugel 3-pointer to put the Knights up 20-18 with 7:15 left in the first half. A.J. Willis hit a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to cut the Pride’s deficit to 36-32 at halftime.

Preston Edmead sank three free throws and Hofstra moved in front 53-51 with 13 minutes remaining.

Fulks scored for a 66-64 lead after Devan Dambridge grabbed an offensive rebound and UCF never trailed over the final 7:38.

Cruz Davis scored 17 with five assists before fouling out for Hofstra. Edmead added 16 points and six assists while Plotnikov scored 13 and Silas scored 10. Edmead and two others also fouled out.

UCF made 22 of 36 at the free-throw line, while Hofstra buried 21 of 24.

