Riley Fox scores 24 as Yale beats Navy 97-68 in the Bulldogs’ season opener

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Riley Fox’s 24 points off the bench helped lead Yale to a 97-68 victory over Navy on Friday night in the Bulldogs’ season opener.

Fox shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (1-0). Nick Townsend scored 23 points while shooting 7 for 12 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds and five assists. Trevor Mullin hit two 3-pointers and totaled 14 points.

The Midshipmen (1-1) were led in scoring by Jinwoo Kim, who finished with 16 points. Austin Benigni added 14 points, four assists and four steals. Mike Woods had nine points and six rebounds.

Yale took the lead for good with 6:42 left in the first half and led 46-31 at halftime.

