Riley Fox scores 23 and Yale holds off Vermont 77-74

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Riley Fox’s 23 points helped Yale hold off Vermont 77-74 on Sunday.

Fox shot 9 for 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (7-1). Isaac Celiscar scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds. Nick Townsend added 13 points.

Gus Yalden led the way for the Catamounts (5-4) with 22 points and seven rebounds. TJ Hurley finished with 19 points and TJ Long scored 18.

