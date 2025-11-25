Rienk Mast hits 7 3s, scores 31 to help Nebraska beat Winthrop 80-73, remain undefeated

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rienk Mast hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting Tuesday night to…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rienk Mast hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting Tuesday night to help Nebraska beat Winthrop 80-73 and remain undefeated.

Nebraska (7-0) has won 11 games in a row, dating to last season, the longest active streak of its kind in Division I and just the fourth time in program history that the Cornhuskers have accomplished the feat (1993-94, 1990-01 and 2010-11).

Kareem Rozier hit a 3-pointer that trimmed Winthrop’s deficit to 72-69 with 1:45 to play, but Pryce Sandfort answered with a jumper and and Cale Jacobsen added a layup to push the lead to seven points with 47 seconds remaining.

Jacobsen and Braden Frager each scored 11 points and Sandfort added 10 points and eight assists for Nebraska.

Kareem Rozier led Winthrop (3-4) with 14 points, Daylen Berry added 12 and Pharell Boyogueno scored 11. Logan Duncomb fouled out in the final seconds with 10 rebounds and eight points.

Nebraska, which went into the game leading the Big Ten and No. 20 nationally in made 3s per game (11.5), made 13 3-pointers.

Sandfort hit a 3-pointer and Jacobsen followed with a three-point play to make it 47-42 with 15:07 left in the game and the Cornhuskers led the rest of the way. Mast scored Nebraska’s final 13 points — including three 3s — in a 15-5 run that made it 67-54 with 5:35 to play.

