Rider Broncs to visit Rutgers Scarlet Knights Wednesday

Rider Broncs at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts Rider.

Rutgers finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Scarlet Knights gave up 77.6 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Rider went 10-12 in MAAC play and 8-11 on the road last season. The Broncs allowed opponents to score 71.8 points per game and shot 45.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.